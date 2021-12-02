William Lane Smith Jr., 71, passed Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at a local Sweetwater hospital. He was a member of Mt. Cumberland Presbyterian Church of America, where he served as an elder of the church and in the church choir. He was also a member of Equity Lodge #313, and was employed with the International Union of Operating Engineers. He was a graduate of the class of 1968 at McMinn High School. William loved fishing, picking greens, and his many collections of gadgets. He loved everyone and treated everyone like family. He never met a stranger. He was a very kind, loving selfless man, full of love and laughter. He absolutely loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always making crazy noises; everyone knew him by his dog bark and turkey call. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lane Smith Sr. and Viola Hurst Smith; twin sister, Elaine Smith; sister, Sandra Smith; brother-in-law, Wilbert Smith; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Smith; grandson, Jacob Smith; and special friend, John Macon. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Brenda Joyce Smith of Sweetwater; his children, Terry Moore of Johnson City, and Corey Smith and Jamie Smith of Sweetwater; five grandsons, and nine granddaughters; brothers, Lionel “Train” Smith, Michael Ray Smith Sr. (Amber Marie), and Ronnie Lee Smith; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter; brother-in-law, Clifford Stanley of Detroit, Mich.; one aunt, Zella Mae Smith of Niota; special nephew, Lionel Smith Jr.; special friend, Tommy Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many cousins and a lot of dear friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Perry Jackson officiating. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Cumberland Cemetery. There will be a walk-through visitation from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service and in compliance with COVID-19, the family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing, and limit the wearing of cologne and perfume because of family members with allergies. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.