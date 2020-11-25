William Johnson Jr., 63, of Etowah passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at noon on Sunday, Nov. 29, in the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Chilcutt Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.
