James “Jim” Sanford Cook, 86, of the Goodsprings community passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. James was a member and deacon of Goodsprings Baptist Church. He spent many years of his professional career in the enamel business working for Athens Stove Works, Madison Industries in Conyers, Ga., and Chi-Vit Industries based in Chicago, Ill. Later in life, James started his own spray foam roofing business called Pro-Tec Unlimited here in Tennessee. He is a son of the late Temer and Minnie Lee Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents listed above; two brothers, Jack Cook and Ed Cook; one sister, Inez Ferrell Cooper; and father and mother-in-law, the Rev. Willie and Edith Choat. Survivors include his loving wife, Joann Choat Cook; three sons, Dennis Cook, Randy Cook (Sherry), and Chris Cook (Jennifer); six grandchildren, Amy Caruthers (Kevin), April Cook, Robbie Cook (Jennifer), Nicole Saylor (Kevin), Sophia Cook, and Jake Cook; 11 great-grandchildren, Daylan Shutt, Nicholas Shutt, Micah Shutt, Allie Robbinson, Charlie Cook-Martin, Brilee Cook-Martin, Braxton Cook, Ryan Cook, Kai Saylor, Juniper Saylor, and Grayson Saylor; and one great-grandchild, Kimber Shutt. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at Goodsprings Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. David Lones officiating. No formal visitation was held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Goodsprings Baptist Church, P.O. Box 480, Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.