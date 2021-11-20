Larry Wayne Smith, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 17, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Athens on Aug. 6, 1947 to the late Edna Mae Harris and O.J. Smith, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Smith. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carolyn Smith; son, Jason Smith; daughters, Cindy Dailey, Rhonda Johnson, and Donna Townsend; grandchildren, Conner Dailey, Lexi Warfield, Haley Wilson and Cheyenne Johnson; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Neyland, Mia, Jordan and Naomi; sister, Brenda Melton; nephew, Brandon Melton, and Rachel Gonzalez, along with several cousins and numerous friends. Larry was a kind, loving, and optimistic spirit totally devoted to the Lord, family and friends. He was a member of Gate Way Church of Christ. He retired from a 37-year career with CSX Railroad. Larry enjoyed many activities with friends and family, including traveling, fishing, hiking, golfing, and UT football. He made a positive impact on many lives and will continue to be cherished by all who knew him. Family will welcome friends on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Serenity Funeral Home in Etowah from 1 to 3 p.m. Funeral services will be in the chapel at 3 p.m. Interment will immediately follow in Conasauga Cemetery with Minister Bob Cantley officiating. Pallbearers will be Conner Dailey, Jason Smith, Brandon Melton, Mike Maddron, Jason Casteel and Lonnie Tucker. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.