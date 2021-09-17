Robert “Tommy”
Massingale, 91, of Athens passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at his home. Tommy was a native of McMinn County and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed spending time with his family and taking trips to the mountains. He also loved Gospel music. Tommy retired from Thomas & Betts after 30 years, then moved on to farming, taking care of his cattle and pigs and spending many hours on his tractor. Tommy had an incredible will to live. He was preceded in death by parents, H.L. and Bertie Nicholson Massingale; wife of 63 years, Ada Massingale; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Ovaline Massingale; and granddaughter, Natasha Perian. Tommy is survived by his daughters, Joan (David) Cabrera of Cleveland, and Janice (Fred) Higgins of Decatur; grandchildren, Brian (Elizabeth) Akins, and Brittney (Jason) Brady; great-grandchildren, Dakota and Jacob (Megan) Akins, Tiffany (Seth) Widdis, Taylor Bledsoe, Whitney Newman, Kylie Brady, and Kyra Brady; and great-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Logan Widdis, Gracelynn and Cooper Akins, Zoey Akins, Teagan Brewer and Clay Carter. Family and friends will meet graveside at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Cambria Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Coleman officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or, as Tommy would say, “Don’t buy me flowers, buy some child a pair of shoes.” A special thank you to Hearth Hospice, Michele, April, Amy and Karley. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
