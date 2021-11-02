Lankford Monroe Jr., 89, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. He attended Beulah Chapel Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed watching NASCAR, football, and doing word searches. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lankford Monroe Sr. and Cindy Dennis Monroe; and brother, Jimmy Monroe. He is survived by wife of over 63 years, Wanda Monroe of Decatur; daughters, Lisa King (Gene), and Lori Monroe (Tim Hickman); brother, David Monroe (Joyce); grandchildren, Jerry King III (Morgan), Mitchell King (Tiffany), and Timothy King (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Tyler King, Skyla King, Maddox Mason, Eden King, Ryker King, Taven King, and Brayleigh King; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service was held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Bill Dawson officiating. Interment was held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the Beulah Chapel Church of the Nazarene Cemetery in Niota at 11 a.m. Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services was honored to serve the Monroe Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
