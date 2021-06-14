Naomi Eloise Droke, 89, of Athens passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Dominion Senior Living. She was born in Birchwood on May 20, 1932, a daughter of the late Ophas and Beulah Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brent Droke; one sister, Shirleen Vassey; and two brothers, Waymon Davis and Paul D. Davis. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, James W. Droke; one sister, Connie Delmas and her husband, David; one granddaughter, Callie Baxter and her husband, Darrell; three great-grandchildren, Emily, Lilly and Kylee Gentry; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, from noon until 1 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S White Street in Athens. The funeral service will follow the visitation time at 1 p.m. with Dr. H.E. Cardin, chaplain, officiating. The interment and committal service will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Gardens with Darrell Baxter, Danny Davis, Lance Dixon, David Vassey, Pete Matson, and Carlos Fragoment serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Naomi and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
