On Jan. 15, 2021, Amalee Rymer, caring and loving mother, passed away at the age of 88. Amalee was of the Baptist faith. She worked for the forestry service for many years. She also loved cooking, gardening, and singing. Amalee was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Woodrow Rymer; parents, Pinkey and Josie Ogle; two sons, Willis Woodrow Rymer, Jr. and Larry Arthur Rymer; one daughter, Barbara Ann Rymer; one brother, Herold Ogle; and two sisters, Betty Ogle and Pauline Clabo. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Lee Peels (Freddie) and Minnie Sue Wilcox (Darrius); three sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby Rymer (Patricia), Rex David Rymer (Debra Darlene), and James Abraham Rymer (Debbie); two brothers, Jack Ogle and Mel Ogle; one sister, Arbutus Daniels; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Polk County. Opening prayer will be given by Bobby Rymer. The message will be provided by Johnny Townsend, and the closing prayer will be given by Steve Dill. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
