Rev. James “Jimmy” Allen Price, 73, a lifelong resident of Athens went to his Heavenly home on Monday afternoon, April 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Athens on Jan. 3, 1948, a son of the late James Madison and Alma Price. Jimmy was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army after faithfully serving his country during the Vietnam War. His pastoral career included Springtown Baptist Church in Reliance, West End Baptist Church in Athens, and Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur. Jimmy just retired from Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in January 2021, but still remained as a member there. He worked in McMinn County for various businesses as an auto body repairman. Jimmy enjoyed woodworking, gardening and sharing the Gospel with anyone he came in contact with. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Arlin and Lucille Moore; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and “Tooter” Collins; and brother-in-law, J. Odean Webb. Jimmy leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 54 years, Jewell Moore Price; one son, Adam Price; one daughter, Carla Price; five grandchildren; one brother, Tom Sparks; and numerous other extended family members, church family and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, located on Calico Road. A service celebrating his life will follow the visitation time at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Dunn officiating. The interment and committal service will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Athens with full military honors. Share a memory of Jimmy and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.