J.C. Franks, 94, of Vonore passed away at 3:23 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was retired from U.S. Steel South Works in Chicago. He was preceded in death by wife, Juralene Nichols Franks; parents, James Thomas Franks and Velva Phillips Franks; and brother, Clyde Franks. Survivors include sons and daughter-in-law, Earl and Cathy Franks, and Tim Franks. Graveside services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Zion Cemetery with the Rev. Chad Schaffer officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville.
