Jerry Lynn Thompson, 66, of Sweetwater passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. A native of Athens and a resident of Sweetwater for the past 16 years, he was the son of the late Clarence Fay and Alice Delores Plemons Thompson. He was a member of the Nelons Christian music group. He was a songwriter and was known for writing “Bring My Children Home,” “I’ve Won,” “I’d Do It All Over Again,” “We’ve Got To Get America Back To God” and “Jordan.” He was an employee of Skiers Choice of Maryville and a member of Vonore Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as sound man. He was a member of the Tennessee Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame (2017). He was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Thompson Shelton. Survivors include two daughters, Amber Nelon (Nathan) Kistler of Carrollton, Ga., and Autumn Thompson of Roopville, Ga.; sisters, Shirley Henson of Manning, S.C., and Billie Crabtree of Decatur; and former wife, Kelly Nelon Clark of Roopville, Ga. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Vonore Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis Cagle and the Rev. Dave Kistler officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday before the service at the church. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycockhobbs.com/notice/Jerry-Thompson Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
