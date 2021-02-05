Billy “Bill” Gene Sliger died peacefully on Jan. 10, 2021, at his home in Rosemead, Calif. Bill was born on June 16,1933 to Dallas Eugene and Ruth Inez (Denton) Sliger in Meigs County, where he attended school, joining the Air Force soon after, stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo. He married Mary Marcella Rote in 1961 and they have one son, Kevin Ross. Bill was a mechanic for many years and, in 1991, he became a mobile tool salesman, which he loved every day. He leaves behind to celebrate his life his wife, Mary, of almost 60 years; son, Kevin and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Daniel and Samuel; great-grandchildren, Michael and Daniel; as well as two children from a previous marriage, LaSonya Brady and Bill G Sliger. Services will be held on Feb. 6 at Pierce Brothers Turner and Stevens Mortuary in San Gabriel, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.