Emmitt Lawrence (E.L., Bug) Ziegler Jr. passed away Feb. 15, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. A lifelong resident of the Shiloh community near Decatur, he retired from ADM and ran a cattle farm. E.L. loved to hunt and fish locally and made several hunting and fishing trips to South Dakota and Florida. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Emmitt Lawrence Ziegler Sr. and Zella Erwin Ziegler and a brother to Larry, Harold (Janie), and Sarah (Don) Roberts. E.L. was a loving father to Alishea (David) Hixson and “Pappaw Bug” to Abigail, who brought him great joy the last two years. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Nickie Shaffer, Brooke Wright, Tad and Tyler Roberts, Derrick O’Daniel and Stephanie Culberson, including many great nieces and nephews. E.L. was also loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Hospice of Chattanooga. Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Hixson.
