Bryan Leroy “Roy” Sliger, 96, of Dominion Assisted Living in Athens passed away at Dominion on Sept. 24, 2020. Roy was born on Aug. 2, 1924, in Athens and was raised in the Tranquility community in McMinn County. He was the eldest of four children born to Carl Dewey and Grace Hutsell Sliger. He joined the Army Air Force in 1943 and served as a C-47 aircraft engine mechanic at George Field, Ill., during preparations for the European invasion. It was here that he met and married the love of his life, Mary Virginia Erexson, in July 1945. Following World War II, Roy worked as an auto mechanic in Illinois and Tennessee before being selected into the TVA electrical operator program. His TVA career included work at 16 hydroelectric plants and two fossil generating plants. He retired from TVA after more than 30 years of service. Roy was a devoted member of the First Church of God in Englewood. He served as deacon, trustee, and attended faithfully until his health declined. Roy is predeceased by his wife of 71 years; his parents; his stepmother, Grace Hayes Sliger; his brothers, George Curtis Sliger of Knoxville, and James Carl “Jimmy” Sliger of Athens; and his sister, Martha Sliger Denton of Franklin. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Linda Sliger of Aiken, S.C.; granddaughter, Kim Nagy of Charleston, S.C.; granddaughter, Kelly Spilbor and husband, Noel, of Summerville, S.C.; grandson, Ryan Bean and wife, Becky, of Camden, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Wallace and Eric Mays, and Bradley and Macy Bean; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Church of God, 1340 Highway 39, Englewood, TN 37329 (please note in memory of Roy Sliger). A graveside service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens. CDC guidelines will be followed. Military honors will be provided at the graveside by the U.S. Army. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
