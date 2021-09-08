Martha Ann Ware Sullins of Athens joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven on Sept. 5, 2021, at the age of 102. Martha Ann was born March 31, 1919 in Riceville to Jesse and Martha Ann Ware. Martha Ann is reunited with her parents; her sisters, Beulah Melton, Ruth Dillingham, and Mary Elizabeth Ware; and her brothers, Leonard, Reuel, Garrett, Herschel, and Franklin. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Robert Ereckson; her daughters, Marjorie Jean Gregg and Joan Ereckson Carroll; her stepson, Dr. David Sullins Jr.; and the love of her life, Dr. William “Doc” Sullins Sr. Martha Ann was a devoted member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed playing the piano for her Sunday school class. She was known best for her macaroni and cheese, homemade rolls, and sweet tea. Martha Ann spent much of her life taking care of those around her. But she also enjoyed honing her golfing skills, rooting for the Lady Vols, and traveling with her family. She served as a Lab Technician at Sullins Eye Care for 35 years. As the matriarch of her family, she will be deeply missed. But her life will continue to be celebrated through her grandsons, Mike and Teresa McKenzie, Steve Carroll, and Eric and Kristi Carroll. She is survived by stepdaughters, Susie Dufresne and Mary Bowmaster; step-grandsons, Trey and Stuart Sullins; and nephew/Best Friend, Steve Ware. Martha Ann leaves behind a further legacy with seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Carroll and Sara Ledwell, Nick McKenzie, Stormi Levi, Wendy Morris, Kaley Carroll, Baylee and Hunter Davis, and Lily Carroll. Additionally, six great-great-grandchildren, Ashton Levi, Oaklynn Carroll, Knox Davis, Ella McKenzie, James McKenzie, and Walker Davis. Martha Ann’s wisdom and devout faith will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know her. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Hubble and the Rev. David Graybeal officiating. Interment will follow in Sullins Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The Home Service Class of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family suggests memorials be made to Alzheimer’s Association, NE/SE TN Chapter, 7625 Hamilton Park Dr., Suite 22, Chattanooga, TN 37421; American Heart Association, 519 E. 4th St., Chattanooga, TN 37403; or a charity of your choice. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathenscom Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Martha Ann Ware Sullins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.