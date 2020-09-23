Mrs. JoAnn LeJeune, 80, of Englewood passed away on Sept. 13, 2020, after a long illness. JoAnn was born on Feb. 21, 1940, and was a native of Eunice, La. Following retirement from the Calcasieu Parish School System in Lake Charles La., she moved to Tennessee with her husband in 2013. She is survived by husband, Willis LeJeune; son, Bryan LeJeune (Christi) of Englewood; granddaughter, Kori LeJeune Piacenti (Dakota), and great-granddaughter, Olivia Rose Piacenti of Houston Texas; and several sisters, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a later time. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
