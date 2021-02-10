Thomas Hugh Boe, 65, a lifelong resident of Athens, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. He was born in Athens on Jan. 30, 1956. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, George Parris. Thomas leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Mary H. Campbell Parris; one sister, Sharon Kennedy and her husband, Rocky; one brother, Timmy Boe; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. In honor of his wishes, there will be no public services at this time. You can, however, share a memory and/or personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.