William Glenn (Uncle Fester) Womac, 58, of Athens, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He worked as an excavator for Womac’s Excavation and farmed on Womac Farm in Niota. He was a member of Clearwater Baptist Church. He enjoyed his motorcycles and cars. He was preceded in death by his father, Ransom Alexander Womac; daughter, Meredith Womac; and best friend, Jeff Blair. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Angela Kay Malm Womac of Athens; son, Harley Glen Womac of Athens; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Bragwell, Margaret and Jason Wilcox; many grandchildren, including Cadin Brazzell; and great grandchildren; mother, Mary Ruth Dennis Womac; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Ross Ingram of Niota; two nieces, great nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joe and Cindy Winder, Mike Cooper and Curtis Crass. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Monday in the Chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Travis Roberts and Matt Brinkley officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Clearwater Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Harley Womac, Clint Swafford, Joe Winder, David Johnson, Mike Cooper and Spencer Hall. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/William-Womac Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, in charge of arrangements.
