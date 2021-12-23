Harlan Eugene Brock of Englewood passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Annette Brock; parents, Eugene “Little Doc” Brock and Lucille Zimmerman; brother, Norman “Runt” Brock; sister, Inez Toomey; and nephew, Nicholas Brock. He was a retired Air Force sergeant serving in Vietnam; master of missiles explosions, lead on EOD Team; and recipient of two bronze stars with oak leaf clusters for valor. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Daniele Brock, and Tim and Becky Brock; and grandchildren, Emilee Yaggie and husband, Mike, Makaeya Vincent and husband, John Mark, Mary Blake Brock and Brooks Brock. A memorial service was held Friday, Dec. 17, along with his wife’s funeral service in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with his son, Pastor Tim Brock, officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in McMinn Memory Gardens. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
