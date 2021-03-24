Beecher E. Tallent, 78, of Athens passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a son of the late Ray and Edna Brown Tallent. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Arnold Tallent. Beecher was a member of Grove Baptist Church in Kingston. He was a graduate of Etowah High School. He served in the Tennessee National Guard from 1963-1971. He was a purchasing agent for Johns Manville Corp., and after retirement, he became a painting contractor with his daughter and son. Beecher played piano for churches since he was 12 years of age, and later traveled with the Interstate Quartet and later with his family group known as Young Praise. He received the Piano Roll of Honor from the Southern Gospel Music Guild. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Anderson Tallent; one daughter and son-in-law, April and Brian Hamby, all of Athens; one son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan “JT” and Chasity of Lenoir City; one granddaughter, Brianna (Bradley) Ledbetter; three grandsons, Blake and Brent Hamby and Lyric Tallent; one great-granddaughter, Addison Ledbetter; and one great-grandson, Colton Ledbetter. A funeral service was conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 22, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Travis Torbett, the Rev. Jimmy Lewis, Lay Speaker Dennis Bordwine and the Rev. Donnie Dalton officiating. The committal service was 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Hilltop Cemetery in Riceville with the Rev. Phillip Martin officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers were Houston Anderson, Brad Anderson, Michael Anderson, Travis Standridge, Daniel Tallent, and Staff Sgt. Cutler Lance. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Fain and Isaac Wilcox. If you were unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Beecher E. Talllent.
