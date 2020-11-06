Jerry T. Stephens, 81, of Benton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mayor Stephens served his community of Benton for over 30 years and was a member at Ocoee Church of God. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a faithful member of Benton Lions Club, and a member of The Local 704 Ironworkers Union. He was born on Aug. 2, 1939, to the late Clyde Franklin Stephens and Marchie Talent Stephens. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Willie Moats, C.F. Stephens Jr., Dorothy Brown, Helen Davis, Elizabeth Carr, Don Stephens and Margaret Stone; and beloved granddaughter, Crystal Dawn Stephens. Survivors include his beloved wife of 48 years, Frances Green Harrison Stephens; loving children, Chris (Patty) Stephens, Keith Stephens, Dan (Gail) Harrison and Denise (Kenny) Park; grandchildren, Sarah (Jared) Pomeroy, Keena (Jon) Dalton, Letia Stephens, Joey Stephens, Mallorie (Wayne) Gibson, Luke Harrison, Allison (Scott) Rummel and Hunter Longley; great-grandchildren, Eli Dalton, Brock Dalton, Emmary Gibson and Gatlin Gibson; siblings, Alberta Williams, J.C. (Carolyn) Stephens and Charlotte Hall; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends also survive. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at First Baptist Church of Benton with Pastor Mike Whitmire and Chief Rocky King officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Benton Memorial Gardens with The Benton Police Department, City Commissioner Joe Jenkins and beloved friend Tommy Swann serving as pallbearers. His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, prior to the service at First Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
