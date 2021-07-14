Melody Nichole Moses Jackson, 45, of Athens passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, and was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Kathy Hatcher Moses, on Nov. 29, 1997; maternal grandparents, Billy Joe and Lena “Midge” Lingerfelt Hatcher; and paternal grandparents, George and Connie Nelson Moses. She received her B.S. degree from TWU and MBA at TUI University. She served as a human resource manager for two industrial plants, Hospice Volunteer Coordinator for Caris Healthcare, and most recently employed as a CNA at Dominion Senior Living. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Adam Jackson of Athens; son, Justin Ross Cole Alexander of Athens; stepdaughter, Leah Jackson of Athens; father and stepmother, Daryl and Dawn Moses of Athens; father and mother in-law, Roy and Phyllis Jackson of Athens; brother-in-law, Gene Jackson of Athens; brother, Ryan McCutchen; aunts and spouses, Lana and Bruce Whisman, Gail and Preston Moser, Sarah and Gary Mlakar, and Patricia and Scotty Mason; niece, Amber Jackson; nephews, Hayden Jackson, Colton Wallis, Trey and Ashley Jackson, Braylen Jackson, Brentley Jackson, and Holden Jackson; cousins, J.P. and Keila Moser, Amy and Wayne King, Chris Coleman, and Chelsey and Tyler Jennings; and beloved family in Australia and New Zealand. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Bernard officiating. Interment will be 3 p.m. Friday in McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be J.P. Moser, Preston Moser, Trey Jackson, Phillip Church, Lane Mitchell, and Ryan McCutchen. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Melody-Jackson Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
