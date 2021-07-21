Marion Mitchell
“Mickey” Goodwin, 76, of Signal Mountain passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. He was born on July 2, 1945, to Clarence Ivan Goodwin and Sarah Boyd Goodwin. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elaine Nunley Goodwin, to whom he was happily married from 1974 to 1984. He was also predeceased by his parents; a brother, Gary (Wanda) Goodwin of Soddy Daisy; and two nephews, Jacob Mantooth and John Ivan Hyler. He is survived by his sister, Patricia (John) Hyler of Chattanooga; two brothers, Chris (Nancy) Goodwin of Spring City, and David (Kathy) Goodwin of Ft. Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mickey was a graduate of Chattanooga High School and worked his way through college at the University of Chattanooga through a co-op with Combustion Engineering, graduating with a degree in engineering and taking a position at Combustion in Nuclear Reactor Design. He continued his post graduate work at U.T.C. in business and lacked only a thesis attaining his M.B.A. At 17, after losing their father to a heart attack, he shouldered the responsibilities with his widowed mother of raising his four younger siblings. In his mother’s later years, he spent much and then the majority of his time living at her residence in order to care for her as she succumbed to the grip of Parkinson’s Disease. He was dutiful and self-sufficient his entire life; being grateful to his mentoring aunts and uncles, he followed their example by mentoring his own nieces and nephews. He enjoyed many interests, biking or square dancing with his beloved wife, attending NASCAR races with her, playing chess and bridge, oil painting, gardening, and photography — frequently presenting enlarged or framed pictures to relatives and friends. For mental relaxation, he enjoyed working on mathematical equations and proofs, especially Fermat’s Last Theorem. Mickey was of the Baptist faith and will be laid to rest beside his wife Elaine for eternity. Pax cum eo. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to meet at Riceville Cemetery in Riceville at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23, for a graveside dedication. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family give flowers to loved ones in Mickey’s honor. He would have liked that. Smith Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Marion Mitchell “Mickey” Goodwin.
