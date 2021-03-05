Billy Ray Shelton, 73, of Athens passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his residence. A native of Athens and a longtime resident of McMinn County, he was the son of the late Ernie and Pauline Combs Shelton. Billy was of the Baptist faith and was a well-known brick mason. He did a lot of work for Richard Harrill and Sons Construction Co. He helped in the construction of the East Athens Baptist Church auditorium and several other churches. Billy was a loving father and Papaw. He was an avid dirt track fan and antique car collector. Survivors include his daughter, Brittany Shelton-Morgan of Athens; companion and best friend, Connie McKenzie of Athens; grandchildren, Jaylan Witt, Briella Morgan and Bristol Morgan; sister, Brenda Malone and husband, Larry, of Athens; brothers, Don “Jake” Shelton and wife, Judy, of Niota, Bobby Lee Shelton of Athens, and Leroy “Pug” Shelton and wife, Jan, of Ten Mile; Amy McConkey, who was like a second daughter, and husband, Jamie; and extended families, the Watters and the Wattenbarger families. Special thanks given to Amedisys Hospice, Hospice nurse Nicole, Dr. Nathan Trenton and his staff. The family will receive friends and celebrate the life of Billy from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Face masks are recommended while attending the visitation. Everyone is welcome to attend the graveside service at 2 p.m. at Ward Cemetery with Brother Jerry Stephens officiating. Pallbearers will be Nick Webb, Perry Liner, Casey Shelton, Doug Lunsford, James Lunsford and Clint Crisp. Honorary pallbearers will be Jaylan Witt, Don “Jake” Shelton, Bobby Lee Shelton and Leroy “Pug” Shelton. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Billy Ray Shelton.
