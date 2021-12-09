James Edwin Upton Jr., 63, of Athens passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his residence. He was a native of Miami, Fla., and grew up in Ocala, Fla. He was a longtime resident of McMinn County, and was the son of the late James Edwin Upton Sr. A musician and singer/songwriter, Jim leaves behind the legacy of writing over 300 original songs. He was a devoted Christian and remained courageous throughout his battle with cancer. He owned and operated James Upton Plumbing in Cleveland until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1978-1982. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, April Diaz Upton; his mother, Mary Jean Williams Upton; his children, Shaina Visser, Laiel Upton, Adriel Upton, James Edwin Upton III and Gideon Upton; nine grandchildren; and three siblings, Judy Meeks, Steve Upton and Brian Upton. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Military honors will be provided at the graveside by the U.S. Air Force. The family received friends at Smith Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday prior to the graveside service. If you are unable to attend this visitation or graveside service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of James Edwin Upton Jr.
