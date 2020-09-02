Bill Martin, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, after battling complications from cancer. He taught physical education at Athens City Middle School for 40 years, continuing to serve as athletic director after he retired. Teaching, coaching, and mentoring students was his passion, and he felt blessed to work with so many wonderful people in the school system. Bill was a longtime member of Athens Church of Christ, a quiet and humble servant of the Lord. He was also a loving husband to his high school sweetheart, Janice, for 39 years and a wonderful father and grandfather. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; and a brother, Tim. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Janet (Al); children, Rob (Shannon), Sara (Robbie), Bethany, and Manda (Greg); grandchildren, Kate, Lauren, Brianna, and Emily; and sister-in-law, Gail. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m. at Athens Church of Christ with Minister Mark Littleton officiating. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation, a private interment, and seating will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those who would like to watch the service may do so at www.facebook.com/AthensChurchofChrist Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Bill-Martin Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.