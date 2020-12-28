Douglas Arthur Johnson, 78, of Athens, and formerly of Niota, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olas Johnson and Anna Smith Johnson; and older brother, Olas Johnson Jr. of Niota. Douglas grew up in Niota. Douglas is survived by his sister, Mary Johnson Lefler and husband, Mark, of Athens; one niece, Natalie Lefler Knowles and husband, Jason, of Sharpsburg, Ga.; and two great-nephews, Nathan and Noah Knowles of Sharpsburg, Ga. Douglas was a lifelong member of Union McMinn Baptist Church in Niota. Private graveside services will be held by the family on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Niota Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Douglas Arthur Johnson.
