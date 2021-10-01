Tenille Collins, 40, of Cleveland passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Chattanooga. All people die, but not all people live; Tenille Lived! She was a devoted wife, daughter, sister and loved her children with the same fierceness that she lived her life. She handled herself with grace, dignity, integrity and courage. She lived as an example for all who knew her. She loved her husband immensely and those who were closest to her knew that she had found the love of her life. Tenille never met a stranger and was always smiling and ready to help anyone in need. Tenille would want all of us to remember her with a smile rather than with tears. Even though she was taken from us tragically too soon, she will always continue to bring sunshine into our lives. We will miss her witty sense of humor, her contagious smile and her love of life. Tenille will be deeply loved forever and will never be forgotten. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Opal Roderick; her grandfather, Henry Crabtree; and her uncle, Danny Crabtree. She is survived by her husband, Cory Collins of Cleveland; her children, Hunter Clark, MacKenzie Copeland, Kadyn Copeland and Sallie Collins, all of Cleveland; her parents, Daryl and Dianne Crabtree of Athens; her grandmother, Maggie Crabtree; her uncle, Tim Crabtree; her sister, Amy Thomas of Cleveland; her niece, Emilee Thomas of Cleveland; and nephew, Austin Thomas of Cleveland. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Ralph Buckner Funeral Home. The family requests that all visitors wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. A Celebration of Life will be held in a private ceremony on Monday, Oct. 4, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joe Davis officiating. A white dove release ceremony and the playing of bagpipes will conclude the service. Send a message of condolence and view the Collins family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com Ralph Buckner Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
