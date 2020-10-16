Robert Cockrell, 90, of Etowah passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He was a member of North Etowah Baptist Church; a Staff Sgt. in the Army; was an avid UT basketball and football fan; loved to fish; and loved his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Cockrell; parents, William and Elizabeth Cockrell; daughter, Linda H. Hill; and brothers, Ralph, Billy and Jimmy Cockrell. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Tom Cockrell, John R. and Cindy Cockrell, and Duane and Heather Cockrell; grandchildren, Matt Hill, Lauren Rucker and husband, Seth, and Robby, Noah, Alex, Danielle and Denise Cockrell; great-grandchildren, Aaron Hill and Camryn Hill; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Laura Ann and Bill Allen, and Evelyn and Ben Graham. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at Bordwine Funeral Home and proceed to Green Hill Cemetery for the 11 a.m. graveside service with the Rev. Pete Mullins officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Etowah Baptist Church, 231 Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
