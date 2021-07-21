Allen Douglas Boyd, born Sept. 16, 1924, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was the son of the late John Henry Boyd Sr. and Rosabel White Boyd. He was preceded in death by his brother, John H. Boyd Jr.; and sister, Phyllis Majorie Boyd Bohannon. He served with the 380th Bomb Group and with the 375th Troop Carrier Group in the South Pacific during World War II. Later, he joined the 134th Air Refueling Group at McGhee-Tyson Air Base and transitioned into KC97 aircraft and then into the KC135. He served on the Pentagon Air National Guard Personnel Advisory Council, completing over 41 years of active and reserve military duty. He was president of the National Guard Association of Tennessee from 1970-1972. After retiring from the military. Col. Boyd served as Executive Director of the United Way of McMinn County for five years. He attended Athens local schools and was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Auburn University Graduate School, and Air War College, Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. He was a former president of the Athens Jaycees, a past officer and director of the Athens Kiwanis Club, and elder in the Mars Hill Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Kappa Tau Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta. For many years, he was an avid golfer and enthusiastic patron of Springbrook Golf & Country Club and Friday Night Supper Group. He is survived by his wife, Lucille Dooley Boyd of Athens; son, Dr. Allen D. Boyd Jr. and wife, Claire, of Sedona, Ariz.; daughter, Laura Lucille Boyd and husband, Marion Brinkley Morse, of Houston, Texas; three grandsons, Nicholas James Boyd and Evan Reece Boyd of Sedona, Ariz., and Brinkley Allen Morse of Houston, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the United Way, 313 Maple St., Athens, TN 37303; McMinn Regional Humane Society, 219 Alford St., Athens, TN 37303; Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, 205 N. Jackson St., Athens, TN 37303; or to your preferred charity. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Allen Douglas Boyd.
