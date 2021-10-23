William Jeffery “Bo”
Wilson, 49, of Ten Mile passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Jeffrey was a native of Athens and a longtime resident of Meigs County. He was the son of the late William “Bill” Clinton Wilson. Jeffrey was a member of Peakland Baptist Church. He had worked for the Athens Chair Company. Jeffrey is survived by mother, Elisebeth “Libby” England Wilson Douglas and husband, Larry, of Ten Mile; sister, Sherry Jarvis and husband, Robert, of Decatur; niece, Tiffany Bivens and husband, Jeremy; nephew, Cory Jarvis and fiancée, Morgan Boggess; great-niece, Sophie Bivens; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Brother Lawrence Waller officiating. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you could not attend the visitation or graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of William Jeffery “Bo” Wilson.
