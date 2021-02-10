Patricia Anne Ferguson Horton, 78, of Athens passed away Sunday night, Feb. 7, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. She was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late Samuel Ray and Lydia Brock Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by a son, David Young; and a grandson, Seth Larson. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens. She is survived by her husband, Glenn Ross Horton, D PH, of Athens; daughters, Virginia Marie Larson of Athens, Glennanne Horton (Thomas) Boegley of Knoxville, and Julie Amber (Zach) Tomlin of Athens; grandsons, Travis Johnson, Wesley Snyder Jr., Tristen Leamon, Julian Leamon, Will Boegley, Ethan Boegley and Seth Larson; two sisters, Jean (Joe) Qualls of Knoxville, and Sheila (John) Stewart of Ten Mile; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Marvin West officiating. The family will receive friends at Smith Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday prior to the graveside service. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Sign the guest register at wwwsmithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Patricia Ann Ferguson Horton.
