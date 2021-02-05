Sharon Lynn Wilson, 66, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. She was of the Baptist faith, and was an avid quilter. She was married to the love of her life, Jerry Wilson, for 50 years, and they had four children together. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dessie Showalter; and brother, Bobby Showalter. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; children, Jerry Wilson Jr., Travis Wilson and wife, Laurie, Tamie Wilson, and Lacey Dixon and husband, Stevie, all of Old Fort; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Tom Showalter of Charleston, S.C., and Michael Showalter of Charleston, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial celebration of her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, in the chapel of Ralph Buckner Funeral Home with the Rev. Jackie Carden officiating. A white dove release ceremony and the playing of bagpipes will conclude the service. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. You may watch the service via live stream on Ralph Buckner Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Send a message of condolence and view the Wilson family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com Ralph Buckner Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
