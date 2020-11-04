Alan Reed Skorupan, beloved husband and father, 68 of Athens, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Chattanooga. He was a native of Beaver, Penn. and a resident of McMinn County since 1966. He was a son of the late Steven and Dorothy Jean Anderton Skorupan. He was a 1969 graduate of McMinn County High School and graduate from Tennessee Wesleyan College in 1973. Alan was involved in local banking and the manufacturing community, serving as a manager with C&C Bank and also with Johns Mansville for 30 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and was an avid golfer and fisherman. His survivors include wife of 40 years, Libby Wilson Skorupan; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Amy Skorupan; three grandchildren, Harlyn Skorupan, Maddie Carroll, and Tucker Carroll, all of Athens; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Elena Skorupan of Chattanooga; sister-in-law, Jean Wilson of Athens; brother-in-law and wife, John and Cindy Wilson of Lenoir City; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to your favorite charity or community organization. Condolences may be sent to www.Laycock-Hobbs.com/notices/Alan-Skorupan Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home, Athens, Tenn. in charge of arrangements.
