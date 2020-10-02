Mildred Evelyn Stiles Sneed, 80, of Etowah passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.H. Sneed; son, Larry Sneed; parents, Avery and Mary Elizabeth Stiles; and brother, Johnny Stiles. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Armstrong; son, Jeff Sneed; grandchildren, Mart Sneed, Joey Lowe, Brandon Armstrong and wife, Brittanye, Ciara Sneed and Fallon Sneed; great-grandchildren, Mackenize Armstrong, Landin Sneed, Brennan Sneed, Riden Sneed and Elijah Lowe; and sister, Billie Gore. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at McMinn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday prior to the service at Bordwine Funeral Home. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
