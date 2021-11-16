Barbara Ruth “Cissie” Joines, 83, of Etowah passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. She was a current member of Central Baptist Church and was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for many years. Cissie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her joys in life centered around her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild, her husband, and most importantly, living life to the fullest. She had a big heart and will be missed by all her family and friends. She was a daughter of the late Ben and Virginia Ruth Gaston. She was preceded in death by her parents listed above; one brother, Ben E. Gaston Jr.; son-in-law, Danny McDonald; brother-in-law, the Rev. Jim Joines; and sister-in-law, Jackie Bates (Alvin). Survivors include her loving husband, Thomas “Tommy” Joines; two daughters, Jenny McDonald and Cathie Foster (Philip); grandchildren, Beth Gregg (Henry), Josh McDonald, Ben Foster (Chelsea), and Spencer Foster; great-grandchild, Ruby Mae Gregg; two sisters-in-law, Linda Gaston and Judy Joines; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Bernard officiating. Interment will follow the service in Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
