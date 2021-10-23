Dorothy Whaley, 77, of Decatur departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her residence. Born on Sept. 29, 1944, in Cleveland, she spent the last 20 years in Meigs County and was of the Baptist faith. She was retired from Magic Chef (now Whirlpool) and was avid NASCAR fan, and loved basketball, camping, fishing and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Lela Long Knight; husband, James Whaley; daughters, Karen Whaley and Cathy Whaley; and grandchildren, James Ratcliff and Robin Killen. Left behind to cherish Dorothy’s memory are her daughters, Teresa Whaley and Pam Whaley; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several extended family members and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life and Home Going for Dorothy Sue Knight Whaley will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Cleveland Chapel of Companion Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral and Cremation Service, Cleveland Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
