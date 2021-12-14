Ada Louise Benson Taylor, 80, of Jefferson City passed away on Friday evening, Dec. 10, 2021, peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a retired bookkeeper of 32 years at Christmas Lumber Company. She was a member of Swannsylvania Baptist Church. She was passionate and faithful in her service with Swannsylvania Baptist Church’s Food Pantry, God’s Willing Vessels. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Erie Benson; and son, Randy Taylor. She is survived by her children, Hal (Sharon) Taylor, Kay (Charles) Phillips, and Jody (Tammy) Taylor; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Ozella McCarter, Dorothy Norwood, and Ernestine Hicks; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Jefferson Park and Smoky Mountain Hospice for their love and care. Graveside funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Spring Creek Church of Christ Cemetery in Riceville with the Rev. Mike Hensley officiating. Friends called from 1 until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Farrar Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts and donations be made to God’s Willing Vessels (Food Pantry), 921 Swannsylvania Road, Dandridge, TN 37725. Farrar Funeral Home of Dandridge was in charge of arrangements.
