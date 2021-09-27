Donny Byers, 62, of Cleveland departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his residence. Born on Sept. 11, 1959 in Knoxville to the late Rev. James and Velma Smallin Byers, he lived the majority of his life in Bradley County and was an active member of Covenant Baptist Church. He loved working and singing in church, getting on Facebook, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Byers; and sisters, Faye Butler and Linda Young. Left behind to cherish Donny’s memory are his sister, Brenda Moats (Ed); brothers, Charles Byers and Billy Byers; special friend of 52 years, Danny Young; special niece and caregiver, Tina Richardson; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life and Home Going for Donny Carroll Byers will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Covenant Baptist Church, located at 249 Calhoun Road SE in Cleveland, with Pastors Gary Higgins and Michael Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Beaty’s Chapel Cemetery in Tellico Plains. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the church. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral and Cremation Service, Cleveland Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
