Sarah Belle Shaver
Fairbanks, 85, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Nellie Bennett Shaver; husband, Carson “Fuzz” Fairbanks; brothers, Ollis and Eugene Shaver; grandson, Justin Filyaw; and stepchildren, Louise, Reba, Hazel, Linda, Robert, Baylass, Bobby, and Joe Buck. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Filyaw (Daniel), and Darlene Fairbanks (Ronnie Morrison); brothers, Preston and James of Decatur, and Sidney Shaver of Ten Mile; sisters, Susie Guffey, Rosa Gennoe, and Joy Webb of Athens; Lee Filyaw Sr. and other grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Savannah, Lee Filyaw Jr., Nicholas, and Dalston Filyaw; one great-great-grandchild, Josiah Burlew; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A special thanks to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Home Health Care and Restoration Clinic for taking such good care of Sarah. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. in chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Travis Shaver officiating. Interment will follow in Beta Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Fairbanks family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
