Frank “Neal” C. Smith, 88, of Athens passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his residence. Frank was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was the son of the late Andrew Jackson and Edna Murphy Smith. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Powell and Delois Shell; brothers, J.C. Smith, Ernie Smith and Arnold Smith; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Pressley Smith. Frank was a lifelong member of East Athens Baptist Church, where he was a deacon for many years. He also taught Sunday school for many years and went on several mission trips. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Mayfield’s Dairy Plant after 26 years. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Gerwonda Ballew Smith of Athens; daughter, Patty Phillips and husband, Seth, of Athens; son, Frank Michael Smith of Athens; sister, June Lingerfelt of Chattanooga; brother, Henry Smith and wife, Nina, of Athens; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Shirley Ballew; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at East Athens Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Dannel officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday in McMinn Memory Gardens with military honors. Pallbearers will be Pat Smith, Dennis Shell, Joe Knox, Donnie Anderson, Barry Toomey and Butch Smith. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Frank “Neal” C. Smith.
