Charles C. Marler of Athens passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 87, while at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Mr. Marler was a native and resident of McMinn County most of his life. He was a son of the late Robert Thomas and Ella Roberts Marler. His precious wife and best friend, Bernice Thompson Marler, went to be with her Lord on Aug. 11, 2012. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur Marler, Ed Marler, and Luther Marler; three sisters, Emma Jean Roberts, Auda Lee Mattis, and Opal Ratledge; and two sisters-in-law, Juanita Inman and Verleen Thompson. Charles was a former member of North Athens Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and worked with his wife, Bernice, teaching the third grade Sunday school classes. He has been an active member of McMahan Calvary Baptist Church since 2014. Charles served in the U.S. Army National Guard while attending McMinn County High School and after graduation, joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was office manager for Hydratane Propane Gas Company for 24 years and a life insurance agent for 14 years. After retirement, Charles was employed by Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home for 21 years. Survivors include loving niece, Elisha Shamblin and husband, Don, of Marietta, Ga.; loving nephews, Gino Inman and wife, Darla, of Frisco, Texas, Nick Inman and wife, Renee, of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; great-nieces, Tawnya Brogdon, Tina Stewart, and Courtney Jones; great-nephew, Mark Shamblin; dear friends, Terry and Penny Smith of Athens, Robert and Tina Riden of Niota, and Dot Haney of Athens; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Those not able to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Charles-Marler In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McMahan Calvary Baptist Church, 569 County Road 172, Athens, TN 37303. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
