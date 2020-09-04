In Loving Memory of
Helen “Elaine” Jones, 53, of Trinity, Texas. Elaine was born on Oct. 13, 1966 in Belle Glade, Fla., to Harrison Ray Jones I and Violet Ann (Malone) Jones. She went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Conroe, Texas. She was a doting mother and proud MeMe to five grand-babies. She was an administrative assistant for a fencing company. Her “cup runneth over” with love for time with her family and friends. She understood that “tempus fugit” (time flies). She made the most of her time, taking great value in life simply living, laughing and loving. She enjoyed nature, animals, cold weather, card games and a good meal. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Violet Jones. She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Krista Smith and husband, Russell, and Cacey Burns and husband, Konley; loving sister, Shanna Sanders and husband, Brian; and brothers, Harrison Ray “Casey” Jones II and Michael Jones. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren, Dailynn, Baiden and Liam Smith and Caison and Kailor Burns. A special thank you to her uncle, George “Ed” Lott, for providing great love and care for her over the last three years. Elaine was dearly loved. Her laugh and knack for telling jokes will be greatly missed.
