Larry Baugh, 51, of Riceville passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence. He was a longtime employee of Hutchison Heating and Air. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Farris Baugh; brother, Bobby Hill; and sister, Sue Brown. Survivors include his sisters, Teresa Miller and Tonia Watkins; special nephews, Marcus Miller and great-nephew, Blake Miller; nieces and nephews, Tiffany Crisp, Elizabeth Wilcox, Chris Hill, James Brown, Conway Brown, and David Brown; stepchildren, Christy Watson, Michael Kennedy, and Jennifer Kennedy, and many grandbabies; and former wife, Sharon Baugh. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 2, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Good Samaritan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
