Anna Lou Henry
Shamblin, 89, of Riceville passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Etowah Health Care. She was a native of Monroe County, a resident for most of her life of McMinn County, a daughter of the late William Ira “Doc” and Lucy Brabham Henry, and was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Roy Frank Shamblin; granddaughter, Amanda Shamblin; son-in-law, Randy Price; four brothers, Otis Lee Henry, Malcolm “Scoby” Henry, James Calvin Henry, and Frankie Ray Henry; and sisters, Belva Inez Fain, Lelia Dodson, Sadie Hensley, and Mary Nell Dodson. She retired from Thomas & Betts and was a member of Eastanallee Baptist Church. She along with her brothers and sisters loved to sing together. Survivors include daughter, Mary Ann Price of Athens; four sons and daughters-in-law, Sherman and Judy Shamblin, Jerry Shamblin, and Larry Shamblin, all of Riceville, and Fred and Peggy Shamblin of Athens; nine grandchildren, Coby and Rhonda Shamblin, Matti Shamblin, Marissa and James Lowery, Taylor Shamblin Tyler and Amanda Price, Jared and Jamie Price, Ryan and Lacey Shamblin, Logan Shamblin, and Jordon Shamblin; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Ross and Betty Henry of Etowah; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Tyler Price officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, in Eastanallee Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Anna-Shamblin Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.