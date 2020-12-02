Donald E. Hale, 67, of Etowah passed on Nov. 30, 2020. He was a son of the late Edward and Louise McCraken Hale and was preceded in death by two brothers, Greg and Scott Hale; and one sister, Kathy Hale. Survivors include
his loving wife, Gloria C. Hale; one niece, Diane Hale; and one nephew, Gary White. No formal services will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign
the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
