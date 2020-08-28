Cameron “Dwight” Merrell, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. He was born in Cleveland and had lived in Polk and McMinn counties most of his life. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Polk County Schools. Dwight loved fishing, singing and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shawna Merrell; maternal grandfather, Curtis Guffey; and paternal grandparents, Homer Merrell and Annette Pack. He is survived by his father, Winston (Carol) Merrell of Cleveland; mother, Carla Torbett of Etowah; grandmother, Joyce Guffey; two sons, Cameron Merrell and Stephen Merrell; one daughter, Sarah Merrell; two brothers, Gabriel Coker of Dalton, Ga., and Brady Coker of Cleveland; four sisters, Crystal Hammond of Englewood, Tabitha Yearwood of Tellico Plains, Allison Thomas of Cleveland, and Miranda James of Benton; his fiancée, Dani Holliday of Etowah; and several nieces, nephews and extended family also survive. A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening, Aug. 28, in the chapel of the funeral home. Send a message of comfort and view the family guest book at www.serenityfunerals.com Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
