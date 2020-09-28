Rev. Ronald Ogle Allen, 87, of Athens went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his residence. Ronald served as a United Methodist minister in the Holston Conference in Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia. Ron was born to the late Colmer and Laura Allen in the community of Tranquillity in 1933. From Tranquillity, the family moved to Athens, where he attended North City Elementary School and McMinn County High School, where he excelled in sports being chosen football captain his senior year. Graduating in 1951, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and spent three years overseas in Hawaii and Japan. After the Marines, he was employed by Bowater for eight years. Attending TWC in Athens, he obtained his B.S. in education and for eight years he taught sixth grade at his own school at North City School. In receiving a call to preach, he spent three years at Chandler School of Theology at Emory University, where he earned a Masters of Theology degree and, after retiring from the ministry, Ron attended the Police Academy in Cleveland and was awarded the Physical Fitness Award. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mitzi Caron Hurst; and a son, William Ronald Allen. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Letha Chappelear Allen of Athens; three grandchildren and spouses, Wes and Aleah Hurst of Bryant, Ala., Laura and Eric Felton of Signal Mountain, and Dakota Hurst of Athens; six great-grandchildren, Ethan Hurst, Ashlyn Hurst, Logan Hurst, Isaiah Felton, Grace Felton and Lily Hurst; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Don Wattenbarger of Athens; brother and sister-in-law, Dale Allen and Karen Allen of Athens; and special friend and fellow runner, Lorri Edwards, especially noted for her close relationship with the Allens. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Cedar Grove Cemetery with military honors and the family officiating. Active pallbearers will be Dakota Hurst, Andy Allen, Bronnie Allen, Ray Hurst, Eric Felton and Wes Hurst. The body will lie in state at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Ronald-Allen Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
