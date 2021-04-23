Stanley Bryant Shadden, 76, of Niota, Mt. Harmony community, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. He was a native of Georgetown, a resident of McMinn County since 2002, and was a son of the late Walter and Ruth Bettis Shadden. He was member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church. He was co-owner and operator of Transport One Trucking. He owned and raced dirt car Valley Transport #9 mostly on East Tennessee tracks. Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Sharon “Andy” Reeves Shadden of Niota; his two companions, “Max” and Maty”; and three sisters, Elaine Shadden of Birchwood, Brenda Shadden of Newport, and Beverly Shadden of Nashville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Stanley Hammonds officiating. Interment will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Chattanooga. Active pallbearers will be Rodney McCutcheon, Will Hales, John Ornbey, Ronnie Johnson, Scott Lowe, Dale McDowell, and Eddie Mason. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Stanley-Shadden Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
