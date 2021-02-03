James “Jim” Hughes Hines of Ten Mile passed away Feb. 1, 2021. He was born in Athens on Aug. 5, 1938. He was predeceased by his parents, L.I. and Olive Hines, and survived by his daughter, Deanna (Dede) Hines LaPorta; son-in-law, Rob LaPorta of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Rella Green and Elizabeth Crayne of Ten Mile; grandchildren, Elyse and Alex LaPorta; nephew, Jason Crayne of Morristown; great-nieces, Sydney and Tate Crayne; and great-nephew, Shamus Crayne. He was a member of McMinn County High School Class of 1956 and graduated from Tennessee Technological University. Prior to college, he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy after serving for two years. Jim was an Eagle Scout in Troop 116 led by Scoutmaster Prof Powers. He was an entrepreneur at heart and owned two grocery stores in the 1980s at Watts Bar Lake. He then worked for Jackson Manufacturing in Cleveland until his retirement in 2000. He loved boating on the lake and cheering for the Tennessee Vols and Lady Vols. He was an avid dog lover and always had one or two following him around. He grew up attending First Baptist Church in Athens and at his passing, was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church in Ten Mile. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery (new section) this Saturday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. Friends are welcome to attend and we ask all to please wear a mask. At a later date in the spring, there will be a memorial service at the family home on Watts Bar Lake in Ten Mile. If you are unable to attend this service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is in honored to serve the family of Jim Hines.
